Blaze at agro firm due to short-circuit, suspect police

Property damage expected to be around ₹10 crore

The fire mishap at Paramount Agro Industries that occurred in the Industrial Estate late on Wednesday night is believed to have been caused by a short-circuit, according to the Duvvada police.

“We are approaching the electricity department to be a part of the investigation,” police officials said.

While there were no casualties, the management is estimating property damage of around ₹10 crore.

District Fire Officer B.V.S. Ram Prakash said that the fire department rushed six tenders to the spot immediately after receiving information about the fire. Tenders from HPCL, Steel Plant and NTPC were also deployed, he said.

“It took till morning to douse the fire as there was limited access to the accident site. We finally had to break part of the compound wall using an earthmover to carry out the firefighting operation. Meanwhile, we also ensured that the fire did not spread to the tanks in the vicinity,” Mr. Ram Prakash said.

“The company manufactures edible oil and packs it in sachets, tins and bottles. Some of the packed material, a shed and machinery were damaged in the fire,” he said.