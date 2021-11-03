Blast in illegal cracker unit in Tekkali, three seriously injured

Three youngsters received serious burn injuries with the blast in illegal cracker unit in Tekkali town of Srikakulam district on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Vakada Hari, Saigopal, Murthy.

A few more people have also received minor injuries with the sudden blast while preparing crackers in a home located in Kaccheri Veedhi of Tekkali. All of them were shifted to Tekkali government hospital for the treatment. Their condition is said to be serious with multiple burn injuries in their bodies. They reportedly brought crackers material from nearby Parlakhemundi of Odisha to sell crackers ahead of Diwali to be celebrated on Thursday.

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar directed all Station house officers to conduct raids immediately on illegal cracker manufacturing unit. Srikakulam District Fire Officer Ch.Kripavaram told The Hindu that extra precautions were taken to prevent fire accidents at temporary cracker shops established in Srikakulam Government Degree College premises and other places of the district.

He further said that fire tenders were kept at those temporary business centers and permission was given till Thursday evening.