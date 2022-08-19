Two workers killed, nine injured in a blast at Parry Sugars refinery in Kakinada

Two died on the spot with burn injuries at the conveyor belt 

T. Appala Naidu KAKINADA
August 19, 2022 16:56 IST

Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu and SP M. Raveendranath Babu inspecting the conveyor belt location in Parry Sugars Refinery India Private Limited at Vakalapuram village in Kakinada district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two workers died on the spot and nine others sustained burn injuries in a blast at a conveyor belt that took place due to a short circuit in Parry Sugars' refinery at Vakalapudi in Kakinada on Friday morning. 

The deceased have been identified as Rayudu Veera Venkata Satyanarayana (36) of Uppada Kothapalli village and Veeramalla Rajeswara Rao (45) of Vetlapalem village in Samalkot Mandal of Kakinada district. 

The injured were identified as B. Veera Venkata Ramana (loading supervisor), Jagu Veerababu, G.S. Subramanyam, Morukurthi Jagannadham, Rayudu Ramana, V. Surya Reddy, Yerla Nageswara Rao, Kolluboyina Appala Raju and Rayudu Girish Kumar. 

“At around 11 a.m., a blast has been reported at the conveyor belt in the refinery. As told by the eye witnesses, the blast was followed by a short circuit”, Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu told The Hindu.

“Two workers died on the spot with severe burns. One worker is battling for life. Eight workers had injuries but are out of danger,” added SP Mr. Babu. 

The injured persons are being treated in two local private hospitals. The police registered a case against the company management on the charges of ‘lack of safety at worksite and safety negligence. 

A joint inquiry has also been ordered by the Inspector of Factories, District Fire Officer and AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited. 

Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu and the SP inspected the factory site. 

“Necessary legal action will be initiated against the authorities responsible for the industrial mishap. Chief Minister will be briefed on the incident for compensation to the victims,” said Mr. Kannababu. 

The dead bodies have been sent to Kakinada Government General Hospital.

