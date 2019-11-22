BL Club to conduct workshops for B-School students

The Business Line Club, in association with Multi Commodity Exchange Investor Protection Fund, will organise workshops on commodity market for B-Schools at various locations across the country.

Of the total 50 such workshops, seven will be conducted in colleges in Vijayawada city from November 25. The venues include P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, Andhra Loyola Institute of Technology, SRK Engineering College, KL Business School, Gudlavalleru Engineering College, V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College, and P.V.P. Siddhartha Institute of Technology.

Experts from MCX will address students at the workshops planned to be organised in B-Schools and PG colleges of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Pune and Mumbai.

The idea is to create a platform for students to learn the concept of commodity market in a more pragmatic way. Live demo of the commodity market interface will be a highlight. Commodity market expert Shrikant Kaundinya will be at the helm of these workshops in Vijayawada.