BJYM to organise ‘Yuva Sangharshana Yatra’ in A.P. from August 2

BJP State president Somu Veerraju releasing a poster for the ‘Yuva Sangharshana Yatra’, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

July 05, 2022 23:25 IST

The event will cover 7500 km in State

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will organise the ‘Yuva Sangharshana Yatra’ in the State from August 2 to 15.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju released a poster for to the Yatra on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised the youth that his government would fill up all the vacant teacher posts and those in the Police Department. “Mr. Jagan also promised that services of the contract and outsourcing employees would be regularised. He gave a false impression that he was there for all sections of the society. But, he dashed the hopes of all,” said Mr. Veerraju.

The BJYM would take out bike rallies across the State. “We have the right to organise programmes. We hope the government will accord permission for it,” he added.

BJYM State president Ketineni Surendra Mohan said that the BJYM would organise 1900-km yatra in Rayalaseema, 1700 km in coastal Andhra, 1400 km in the Godavari districts, 1400 km in Uttarandhra. The yatra would cover around 7500 km in the State, he said.

BJYM State general secretaries Byreddi Sabari, Mitta Vamsi and others were present on the occasion.