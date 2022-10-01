BJYM organises signature campaign against ganja smuggling

They also raised slogans against the liquor mafi

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 01, 2022 08:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJYM activists organising a signature campaign demanding action against ganja mafia, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)‘s NTR district unit organised a signature campaign demanding that the YSRCP government crack down on gangs involved in ganja smuggling, at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada on Friday. 

Amid ‘We want drugs-free Andhra Pradesh’ slogans, BJP State secretary N. Ramesh Naidu said that smuggling had become rampant in Andhra Pradesh and that the YSRCP government has failed in curbing the menace.

They also raised slogans against the liquor mafia that was producing substandard quality of alcohol and selling it at high prices, thereby minting money. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s promise of prohibition was confined to rhetoric, the activists said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app