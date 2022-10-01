Andhra Pradesh

BJYM organises signature campaign against ganja smuggling

BJYM activists organising a signature campaign demanding action against ganja mafia, in Vijayawada on Friday.

BJYM activists organising a signature campaign demanding action against ganja mafia, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)‘s NTR district unit organised a signature campaign demanding that the YSRCP government crack down on gangs involved in ganja smuggling, at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada on Friday. 

Amid ‘We want drugs-free Andhra Pradesh’ slogans, BJP State secretary N. Ramesh Naidu said that smuggling had become rampant in Andhra Pradesh and that the YSRCP government has failed in curbing the menace.

They also raised slogans against the liquor mafia that was producing substandard quality of alcohol and selling it at high prices, thereby minting money. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s promise of prohibition was confined to rhetoric, the activists said.


