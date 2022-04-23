BJYM demands immediate filling of vacancies in govt. departments

APPSC did not issue a job notification in three years, says leader

VIJAYAWADA

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State president K. Surendra Mohan has demanded that the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) office in Vijayawada should be shut down if it can’t fill the vacant posts in various government departments.

He said the APPSC did not issue even a single job notification in the last three years but a huge expenditure was being incurred by it.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, Mr. Mohan said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to keep his promise to release a job calendar in January every year and he continued to ‘cheat’ the youth.

“What happened to the CM’s assurance to the job-seekers that he would fill 2.32 lakh vacancies soon after coming to power?” he asked.

The government had announced in 2021 that it would fill 10,143 vacancies by March 2022 but it was confined to rhetoric. It was to protest against this negligence of the government that the BJYM activists laid siege to the APPSC office on Friday and attempts to suppress it failed, he said.

If the government did not issue job notifications immediately, the BJYM would intensify the agitation, Mr. Mohan warned.

BJYM leaders M. Vamsi Krishna, S. Rajesh, Chaitanya Sarma, Gopal Patrudu, N. Krishna Reddy, G. Subba Rao and Sravan Reddy were present.