BJYM condemns lathi-charge on protesting students in Anantapur

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 November 2021 19:10 IST

‘State govt. unleashing a reign of terror against those opposing its policies’

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha State president K. Surendra Mohan has strongly condemned the lathi-charge on students, who were protesting in a peaceful manner in Anantapur against the decision of the State government to merge aided schools with the government schools.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Surendra Mohan said the aided colleges were established decades ago to make up for the lack of government colleges and to enable poor students to go for higher studies. He alleged that the government was unleashing a reign of terror on students and others, who were opposing its policies.

He wondered whether the State has a Home Minister and felt that she should quit the post. He demanded that the police take responsibility for the lathi-charge on the students. The BJYM president demanded that the State government reconsider its decision on merger of aided schools.

He sought to know as to why the State government has failed to reduce the price of petrol and diesel in Andhra Pradesh, when the Centre had reduced it. As many as 20 States had reduced the price after the Centre had reduced it, but A.P. and Telangana had failed to do so, he said. He also made a dig at State Ministers Perni Nani and Kodali Nani for what he called using derogatory language against the BJP government. The BJYM president said that the BJP would continue its protests in the State demanding reduction of tax on petroleum products.