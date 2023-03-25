ADVERTISEMENT

BJYM condemns Assembly resolution seeking SC status for Dalit Christians in Andhra Pradesh

March 25, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is against the spirit of the Constitution and the ideology of B.R. Ambedkar, and it makes religious conversions much easier, says BJYM State vice-president Ravindra Reddy

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

BJYM State vice-president V. Ravindra Reddy has condemned the passing of a resolution in the Legislative Assembly seeking Scheduled Caste (SC) status for Dalit Christians, and questioned how can the Legislature do that when the matter is pending adjudication by the Supreme Court.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Ravindra Reddy asserted that the resolution was against the spirit of the Constitution and the ideology of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and it makes religious conversions much easier.

Mr. Ravindra Reddy said both the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the TDP were accustomed to dividing society on caste lines, and the above resolution was one such move by the ruling party.

The BJYM would stage protests against it at all the Collectorates on March 27, he said.

Dig at Rahul Gandhi

Referring to the issue of disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the BJYM leader said he could exercise the legal remedies available to him in the defamation case in which he was convicted by a court in Surat.

Instead of doing that, Mr. Gandhi and his party leaders were making baseless allegations against the Prime Minister.

Mr. Gandhi’s behaviour proved that he had no respect for the courts, Mr. Ravindra Reddy added.

