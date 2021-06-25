BJYM, AIYF activists stage protest over job calendar

ONGOLE

25 June 2021 23:14 IST

Activsts of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and CPI-led All India Youth Federation staged separate demonstrations here on Friday in protest against the “disappointing” job calendar released by the State government.

Police took 10 BJYM activists into preventive custody including its district president T. Ashok Reddy as they tried to obstruct the convoy of Education Minister A.Suresh, protesting over the announcement by the government that only 10,000 jobs would be filled this year.

Advertising

Advertising

Police personnel posted at Prakasam Bhavan after a heated argument whisked the BJYM activists away to the police station. The activists were detained for violating prohibitory orders in force, said Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police K.V.V.N.V. Prasad.

Leading the AIYF protest, its president Lakshma Reddy said the YSRCP government should come out with a revised job calender to fill over 2.35 lakh vacancies in various government departments. The meagre number of jobs announced by the State government came as a rude shock to the jobless youth who were toiling hard in their preparations for competitive exams, said AIYF district secretary Ramanjaneyulu.