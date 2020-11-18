BJYM activists try to stop convoy of Fisheries Minister

BJYM activists staging a protest at the Collector’s Office in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

SRIKAKULAM

18 November 2020 00:27 IST

Implementation of 10% quota in jobs for weaker sections sought

Mild tension prevailed at the Collector’s office on Tuesday when the activists of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) led by its State secretary Pudi Balditya tried to stop the convoy of Minister for Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju during a protest seeking implementation 10 % quota in jobs and education for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the State.

The Minister came to the Collector’s Office to attend a video conference meeting with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The police took the activists into custody and released them in the evening.

Central legislation

Participating in the protest, BJPYM State president Ketineni Surendra Mohan said that the State government was ignoring the implementation of the 10 % quota even as the Union government had passed the legislation in this regard and issued guidelines.

“The YSRCP MPs had also extended their support when the EWS Bill was tabled in the Parliament. However, the State government is yet to implement the Act that is aimed at protecting the interests of students from the poor financial background,” said Mr. Surendra Mohan.

Mr. Balditya alleged that the quota guidelines was not being followed in the selection of candidates for the Secretariat and other posts. “The BJYM will bring the issue to the notice of the Union government and fight it legally,” he said.

BJP leaders including Pudi Tirupati Rao, Attada Ravi Babji, G. Bhagya Lakshmi, Sevvana Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the agitation.