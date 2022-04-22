BJYM activists protesting for jobs arrested

BJP leaders condemn arrests, demand release of job notification

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)¸ who laid siege to the office of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Friday protesting against what they called the ‘government’s failure to address the problem of unemployed youth in the State’, were whisked away from the protest site by the police.

The protesters said it had been three years since the YSR Congress Party had come to power in the State and nine months since Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released the job calendar. But notification for not even a single post had been released so far.

The BJYM activists demanded immediate release of job notification to fill the vacant posts. They accused the Chief Minister of going back on his promise made at the time of the padayatra that he would fill the 2.32 lakh vacant posts immediately after assuming power. They also found fault with the YSRCP for conducting job melas in State universities in the name of the party.

BJP leaders, including the party’s State general secretary S. Vishnuwardhan Reddy, MLC Madhav, V. Suryanarayana Raju and B. Venkata Sivannarayana, condemned in strong terms the arrest of the protesting leaders and demanded their immediate release.

Mr. Vishnuwardhan Reddy said the Yuva Morcha activists were trying to represent the cause of the unemployed youth who were at the receiving end of the State’s apathy. “It is unfortunate that instead of paying attention to the issue and initiating measures to address the problem, the government used force to gag the voice of the youth,” he said.

He demanded that the arrested leaders be released immediately and government initiate measures to address the employment woes of the youth in the State.