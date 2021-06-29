BJYM activists lay siege to Ministers’ houses in Prakasam

They demand for a revised job calendar

Tension gripped Lawyerpet in the city on Monday for some time as activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party Youth(BJPY) wing laid a siege to the residence of State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy in protest against the job calendar released by the YSR Congress Party government.

A high drama was witnessed as the activists, led by BJP District General Secretary Hari Babu, offered stiff resistance to the police who bundled them into waiting police vans and restored order. At least nine activists were detained by the police for violating prohibitory orders in force during the partial curfew declared to combat coronavirus.

In Markapur, BJYM activists led by its district president T.Ashok Reddy picketed the residence of Education Minister A. Suresh to press their demand for a revised job calendar to fill over 2.40 lakh vacancies, including 25,000 vacancies in the post of school teachers and 1,000 junior lecturers in the State. Mr. Ashok Reddy and five others were taken into preventive custody by the police.

Saying that the youth in the State were disappointed at the job calendar, they demanded filling up of over 2.40 lakh government jobs as “promised” by Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy while leading a padayatra in the run-up to the 2019 elections. They also demanded withdrawal of cases foisted on agitating youth.