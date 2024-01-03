GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra to promote Central welfare schemes in Guntur

January 03, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Y. Satya Kumar has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has improved the living standards of the poor across the country through his innovative welfare schemes and development programmes.

Mr. Satya Kumar took part in the BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra undertaken by the party spokesperson and Guntur West Assembly constituency convener Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana who would cover the constituency in 20 days. He would create awareness about the welfare schemes the Central government is implementing.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satya Kumar said that the Prime Minister had strengthened the Indian economy and created employment opportunities for the youth.

“The Central government has ensured governance without corruption under the leadership of Mr. Modi. The Centre has not discriminated against Andhra Pradesh in any welfare scheme or development programmes. However, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is affixing his photos on the publicity material related to Central welfare schemes. The BJP will continue to expose the failures of the YSRCP government,” he said.  

Mr. Satya Kumar alleged that the State government had not undertaken a single development project in the last four and half years and that it had failed in fulfilling the promises made by the YSRCP in its 2019 election manifesto. 

Mr. Jayaprakash Narayana said that the people in the State had decided to dethrone Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the forthcoming elections. 

BJP Guntur president Vanama Narendra Kumar, State secretary Kola Anand Kumar and others participated in the padayatra.

