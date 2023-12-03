ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s victory in three States is a vindication of Modi’s leadership, says Pawan Kalyan 

December 03, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday hailed the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections, while accepting the mandate of the people in Telangana where the JSP had contested the Assembly elections in an alliance with the BJP.

“The election results are a vindication of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda,” Mr. Kalyan said.

He said the candidates whom the JSP fielded in Telangana were those who hailed from the backward classes and the downtrodden and played a selfless role in the movement for Statehood to Telangana. The intention behind fielding them was to empower such marginalised communities politically.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

JSP’s experience in these elections would help it in building political leadership, he observed, and vowed to keep fighting to achieve the purpose of formation of Telangana State. Also, the JSP would wage a relentless battle till a person from the backward classes was made the Chief Minister of Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US