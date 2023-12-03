BJP’s victory in three States is a vindication of Modi’s leadership, says Pawan Kalyan 

December 03, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday hailed the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections, while accepting the mandate of the people in Telangana where the JSP had contested the Assembly elections in an alliance with the BJP.

“The election results are a vindication of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda,” Mr. Kalyan said.

He said the candidates whom the JSP fielded in Telangana were those who hailed from the backward classes and the downtrodden and played a selfless role in the movement for Statehood to Telangana. The intention behind fielding them was to empower such marginalised communities politically.

JSP’s experience in these elections would help it in building political leadership, he observed, and vowed to keep fighting to achieve the purpose of formation of Telangana State. Also, the JSP would wage a relentless battle till a person from the backward classes was made the Chief Minister of Telangana.