BJP’s victory in northeast a huge boost, says graduate MLC candidate P.V.N. Madhav in A.P.

March 02, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

BJP graduate MLC candidate P.V.N. Madhav campaigning at Vizianagaram municipal corporation office on Thursday.

BJP candidate for graduate MLC election in North Andhra region P.V.N. Madhav on Thursday said that BJP’s victory in elections in Northeast States provided a fresh impetus for party leaders and cadre campaigning for him.

Mr. Madhav visited Vizianagaram municipal corporation, government offices, colleges and other institutions at Nellimarla, Cheepurupalli and other places as part of his election campaign. Speaking to media, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image and poll victories in Northeast States would help him a lot.

“The BJP is known to win every election, irrespective of the State. Its winning streak will continue in graduate MLC election as the party has a clean image and respect among graduate voters,” he said. BJP Vizianagaram district president Reddi Pavani, senior leaders Kusumanchi Subbarao, Bobbili Srinu, Imandi Sudheer and others were present.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders Attada Ravi Babji, Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao and others organised a rally in Srikakulam to celebrate the election victory in Northeast States.

