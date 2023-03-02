HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP’s victory in northeast a huge boost, says graduate MLC candidate P.V.N. Madhav in A.P.

March 02, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
BJP graduate MLC candidate P.V.N. Madhav campaigning at Vizianagaram municipal corporation office on Thursday.

BJP graduate MLC candidate P.V.N. Madhav campaigning at Vizianagaram municipal corporation office on Thursday.

BJP candidate for graduate MLC election in North Andhra region P.V.N. Madhav on Thursday said that BJP’s victory in elections in Northeast States provided a fresh impetus for party leaders and cadre campaigning for him.

Mr. Madhav visited Vizianagaram municipal corporation, government offices, colleges and other institutions at Nellimarla, Cheepurupalli and other places as part of his election campaign. Speaking to media, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image and poll victories in Northeast States would help him a lot.

“The BJP is known to win every election, irrespective of the State. Its winning streak will continue in graduate MLC election as the party has a clean image and respect among graduate voters,” he said. BJP Vizianagaram district president Reddi Pavani, senior leaders Kusumanchi Subbarao, Bobbili Srinu, Imandi Sudheer and others were present.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders Attada Ravi Babji, Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao and others organised a rally in Srikakulam to celebrate the election victory in Northeast States.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.