BJP’s two-day campaign to check enrolment of bogus voters in A.P. begins on August 25

August 24, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Purandeswari asks cadre to visit every household and bring to light irregularities, if any, to the notice of officials concerned

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president D. Purandeswari has exhorted the party cadres to closely observe the registration of voters by visiting every household on August 25 and 26 and bring to light irregularities that may have crept into the process.

Ms. Purandeswari has also asked the party workers to keep a watch on the preparation of voter lists at the booth-level.

Addressing the village and mandal-level party workers through an audio-conference on August 24 (Thursday), Ms. Purandeswari said a concerted effort should be made to thwart the enrolment of bogus voters. It was essential to protect democracy, she added.

She instructed the cadres to lodge complaints with the local officials if the names of bona fide voters did not figure in the lists.

The party cadres should carry out this campaign in all the Assembly constituencies on a mission mode, for which committees had already been set up.

