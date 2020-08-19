BJP’s Somu Veerraju writes to AP Home Minister on Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations

VIJAYAWADA

19 August 2020 11:04 IST

BJP state president Somu Veerraju wrote a letter to Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita requesting her to permit Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations without any detentions, except for violating mask-wearing and physical distancing norms.

Mr. Veerraju said every family should celebrate the festival with earthen idols in their homes only and such idols in temples should not exceed three feet. The rituals should be permitted by temple committees and the gatherings at temples should not be larger than 10.

The State BJP chief further said there should be no mass distribution of 'prasadam' and no idols to be put up in public places. Mass processions and cultural programmes such as dances and games should not be allowed.

