BJP’s performance in elections in Haryana and J&K showcased the leadership of Modi: Pawan Kalyan 

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said in a message on social message platform ‘ X ` that the BJP’s remarkable performance in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Assembly elections showcased the visionary leadership, inclusive politics, and public welfare focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his strong public support.

He congratulated Mr. Modi, the BJP leadership, party workers and the NDA alliance for their impressive success in J&K and for achieving a historic hat-trick victory in Haryana.

