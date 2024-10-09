GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP's performance in elections in Haryana and J&K showcased the leadership of Modi: Pawan Kalyan 

Published - October 09, 2024 09:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Deuputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. File

Deuputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said in a message on social message platform ‘ X ` that the BJP’s remarkable performance in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Assembly elections showcased the visionary leadership, inclusive politics, and public welfare focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his strong public support. 

Assembly election results: Haryana, J&K mandates to echo across nation, says PM Modi

He congratulated Mr. Modi, the BJP leadership, party workers and the NDA alliance for their impressive success in J&K and for achieving a historic hat-trick victory in Haryana.

