BJP’s Kanna Lakshminarayana demands White Paper on COVID-19 containment

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has demanded the government publish a White Paper on issues related to COVID-19 to clear doubts and apprehensions among the people.

A comprehensive note

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, Mr. Lakshminarayana insisted that the government release a comprehensive note on the measures taken by the government to combat the dreaded COVID-19.

He said the government should furnish details of testing kits available, and their additional supplies, quarantine and isolation centres and the roadmap for increasing their number.

Mr. Lakshminarayana sought details of the steps taken for tracing those who attended the religious congregation at Hazrat Nizamuddin in New Delhi and reasons for the government’s complacence in punishing the miscreants who attacked on duty police and doctors.