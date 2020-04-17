BJP’s Kanna Lakshminarayana demands White Paper on COVID-19 containment

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has demanded the government publish a White Paper on issues related to COVID-19 to clear doubts and apprehensions among the people.
A comprehensive note
In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, Mr. Lakshminarayana insisted that the government release a comprehensive note on the measures taken by the government to combat the dreaded COVID-19.
He said the government should furnish details of testing kits available, and their additional supplies, quarantine and isolation centres and the roadmap for increasing their number.
Mr. Lakshminarayana sought details of the steps taken for tracing those who attended the religious congregation at Hazrat Nizamuddin in New Delhi and reasons for the government’s complacence in punishing the miscreants who attacked on duty police and doctors.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.