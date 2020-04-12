BJP’s Kanna Lakshminarayana appeals to CM to have blanket lockdown till April 30

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy not to relax the lock down. He warned that it otherwise would spell disaster, pointing at the continuation of the restrictions by various States till the end of the month.

In a letter to the CM, he stated that going for a selective lock down of a region or locality-wise easing of restrictions would increase the scope for the spread of COVID-19 day-by-day.

‘Would have been far worse’

He pointed out that the death toll in the country has increased, and it was to be noted that had a blanket lock down not been imposed, the situation would have been far worse.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said the complete lock down in India was appreciated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

He agreed that securing livelihoods and stimulating the economy were important, but insisted that protecting lives was the need of the hour.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should, therefore, continue the blanket lock down till the end of April as is being done by many States,” the A.P. BJP chief appealed.