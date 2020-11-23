BJP’s Dubbak victory is KCR’s defeat: Babu Mohan

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in Dubbak byelections should be construed as a defeat for Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao rather than his party, said BJP leader and actor-turned-politician Babu Mohan.

Speaking to media here on Monday, he said the migration of leaders from various political parties which began in 2018, with the BJP winning four parliamentary seats, had reached its peak after the Dubbak results.

The notion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would again sweep the elections for the third time was attracting several leaders to the BJP’s fold. As far as Congress is concerned, it would neither come to power either in Centre or in Telangana.

Mr. Babu Mohan said the BJP was all set to win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. “I prayed for a good mandate in favour of the party in the elections,” he said.

He claimed that the BJP would come to power in both the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the coming years.