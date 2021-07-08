BJP, YSRCP struck deal to favour Adani as MP: Chinta

CHITTOOR

08 July 2021 09:13 IST

Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Chinta Mohan on Wednesday alleged that a deal was struck between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to make infrastructure tycoon Goutham Adani as Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to mediapersons at Tirupati after participating in the Congress party’s stir against hike in petrol and diesel prices at Jyothirao Phule statue, Mr. Chinta Mohan said the speculation regarding the alleged Rajya Sabha membership to Mr. Adani ,with the YSR Congress Party support, was rife in New Delhi.

The former Minister said the skyrocketing of prices of essential goods and steep rise in prices of petrol and diesel had thrown the poor and middleclass sections into a debt trap.

“Due to sliding of economy, even the IAS and IPS officers are not getting their salaries on time in the State. The health workers at SVRR Hospital in Tirupati have not been paid their salaries for one year,” Mr. Mohan said.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president, S.Sailajanath and its secretary C.D. Meyyappan launched a cycle rally against the price hike of petrol and diesel at Jyothirao Phule statue in Tirupati. In another stir, the police took the activists of the Telugu Yuvatha into custody after foiling their bike-rally in Tirupati which was to demand cancellation of the “Job calendar” of the YSRCP government.