‘BJP, YSRCP cheated people on SCS’

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu has accused the YSRCP government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of cheating the people on the Special Category Status (SCS) issue. Participating in an election campaign along with former MLA M. Sugunamma, at Bommagunta here on Saturday, Mr. Atchannaidu said the YSRCP government had let the people down after promising to fight with the Centre on SCS issue. “With 22 members in Parliament, the YSRCP has not done anything to get SCS. The TDP MPs are doing everyday possible. It is time for the people to understand the need to strengthen the hands of the TDP in Parliament,” he added. He wondered how the BJP could promise SCS to Puducherry while denying the same to Andhra Pradesh. He also flayed the State for doing nothing to tame the skyrocketing prices.