BJP, YSRCP bonhomie quite evident: CPI

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Saturday said BJP Floor leader in the Assembly P. Vishnu Kumar Raju’s statement that the YSRCP would form the next government brought to the fore the backstage political bonhomie between the BJP and the YSRCP, and demanded that YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy come clean on the issue.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ramakrishna said people were viewing the YSRCP with suspicion as the party and its leaders were maintaining stoic silence on the functioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

SCS row

Mr. Raju was talking as if he were the spokesperson of the YSRCP and his utterances triggered suspicion in the political circuit, the CPI leader said.

“It is unfortunate that both the TDP and YSRCP are not united in achieving the all-important Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh. Instead, they are observing deeksha to fool the people. Both the parties are responsible for the present situation. We will discuss this in the next roundtable of the Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi on May 8 in Vijayawada,” he said.

He said the one-upmanship being exhibited by both the major parties would bring more harm to the State and strengthen Modi government.

“Both the parties supported the NDA in the elections to the post of the President and the Vice-President, but they did not exert pressure on the Centre on the SCS issue. Why were they silent on it when the NDA sought their support for the two elections?” he questioned.

Both these parties had brought lowered the image of the State. They were keen only on wresting power at any cost.

“We will meet all sections of society to highlight the evil designs of both these parties.”

He also lambasted the former BJP leader, Raghurama Krishnama Raju, who joined the TDP, for comparing Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Mahatma Gandhi.