ADVERTISEMENT

BJP, YSRCP activists brawl over ‘illegal’ arch

April 20, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Tense situation prevailed in Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district on Wednesday following the heated exchanges between the activists of the ruling YSR Congress Party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party over the alleged illegal construction of an arch over a Christian prayer hall which is next to a Hindu temple.

Revenue and police officials intervened and restored order after the activists of both parties came near to blows.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by party Ongole Parliament Constituency General Secretary R. Ajay Kumar visited Yerragondapalem and demanded the resignation of Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh alleging that he allowed illegal structures of other religions close to a temple. They demanded action against police officials for allegedly trying to suppress the stir by the BJP activists at the behest of the ruling YSRCP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Denying the charge levelled by the BJP against him at a media conference, the Minister accused the BJP of fomenting trouble with a view to gain ‘‘political mileage’‘ in Yerragondapalem, which had not witnessed any communal conflicts in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US