BJP, YSRCP activists brawl over ‘illegal’ arch

April 20, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - ONGOLE

Tense situation prevailed in Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district on Wednesday following the heated exchanges between the activists of the ruling YSR Congress Party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party over the alleged illegal construction of an arch over a Christian prayer hall which is next to a Hindu temple.

Revenue and police officials intervened and restored order after the activists of both parties came near to blows.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by party Ongole Parliament Constituency General Secretary R. Ajay Kumar visited Yerragondapalem and demanded the resignation of Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh alleging that he allowed illegal structures of other religions close to a temple. They demanded action against police officials for allegedly trying to suppress the stir by the BJP activists at the behest of the ruling YSRCP.

Denying the charge levelled by the BJP against him at a media conference, the Minister accused the BJP of fomenting trouble with a view to gain ‘‘political mileage’‘ in Yerragondapalem, which had not witnessed any communal conflicts in the past.