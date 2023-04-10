BJP youth wing demands Andhra Pradesh govt. to issue job calendar

April 10, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - ONGOLE

Activists of the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a demonstration outside Prakasam Bhavan on Monday demanding the release of a job calendar to fill up the vacancies in various government departments forthwith.

The activists of BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) led by its Prakasam district president K. Vishnuvardhan Reddy came in a procession to Church Centre raising slogans against the State government for not releasing a job calendar in the last four years, thus dashing the hopes of the unemployed youth. The agitation would be intensified if the government delays the release of the job calendar any further, they said.

BJYM district vice-president G.V. Reddy said the youth were upset following the flight of industries to other States due to the State government’s ‘unfriendly’ industrial policy.

The law providing for reservation to local youth in newly set up industrial units had no relevance as the captains of industry shied away from starting new units in the State, resulting in the unemployment rate going up, lamented BJYM district general secretary Rajesh Verma.

The disillusioned youth were waiting for an opportunity to teach a lesson to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government which failed to fill 2.35 lakh vacancies in government departments as promised before elections.

