BJP wooing Ashok, other TDP leaders?

The Bharatiya Janata Party high command, which is keen on strengthening the party base in the North Andhra region, is reportedly trying to woo top leaders of the Telugu Desam Party.

With the directive from the party high command, BJP State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar and BJP State treasurer Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju met TDP MLC Dwarapu Reddy Jagadish a couple of days ago and reportedly assured him of a bright future in the national party if he joined it. Mr. Jagadish’s brother Dwarapureddy Rammohana Rao had already joined the BJP and contested unsuccessfully from Bobbili Assembly segment in the 2019 general elections. Both Mr. Jagadish and Mr. Rammohana Rao have strong hold in Bobbili and Parvatipuram constituencies.

Mr. Sanyasi Raju informally met former Union Minister Pusupati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his daughter and Vizianagaram constituency in-charge Aditi Gajapathi Raju recently and conveyed the wish of the party high command. He explained the special importance accorded to Mr. Ashok when he was Cabinet Minister in the Narendra Modi government between 2014 and 2018.

Mr. Raju had also reportedly contacted former TDP Minister Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao over phone explained the bright future he could have in the BJP. The TDP leaders were tight-lipped over the political development.

Speaking to the media at Parvatipuram on Friday, Mr. Raju said that BJP would ensure a decent political life if leaders of the TDP and YSRCP wanted to join the party and serve the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Union government had successfully handled COVID-19 and the dispute with China. These two factors have improved the image of Mr. Modi,” said Mr.Raju. “We are hopeful that all leaders whom we met would respond positively,” he added. “Many YSRCP leaders are unhappy with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration. That is why they are also looking at the BJP. Our party can ensure protection from any kind of harassment apart from ensuring political elevation,” he added.

New district

Meanwhile, Mr. Sanyasi Raju extended the support for the demand for creation of Paravatipuram district since the government was planning to make all 25 Parliamentary segments new districts. “Parvatipuram is part of Araku Paraliement seat and it will have many geographical disadvantages in future. That is why, we are insisting on making it a separate district,” Mr. Raju added.