BJP won in 2019 by ‘electoral fraud’, alleges Chinta Mohan

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Monday.

CHITTOOR

27 April 2021 01:04 IST

‘YSRCP resorted to massive bogus voting in Tirupati bypoll’

Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Chinta Mohan on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had resorted to gross “electoral fraud” by ‘manipulating’ the Central Election Commission and ‘misusing’ the Central bandobast forces to win the 2019 general elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club in Tirupati, he said that Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah had hatched a conspiracy to win the elections by manipulating the EVMs manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited in connivance with the paramilitary forces. He further alleged that the YSR Congress Party’s victory in 22 MP seats and 151 MLA seats in Andhra Pradesh in 2019 was possible only through “electoral fraud” with the support of the two BJP leaders.

Expressing doubts over the holding of the West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections in eight and five phases respectively but with a single phase in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Mr. Mohan alleged that once again the BJP leaders had repeated the same strategy in northern States, fearing a rout. “In Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection too, the YSRCP took to casting of over 3.5 lakh bogus votes by deploying thousands of outsiders in seven assembly segments with the support of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah. The ruling party had bribed the polling officials, police and volunteers,” Mr. Mohan alleged.

The CWC member said that he would expose the “electoral fraud” of the BJP.