BJP women activists protest against liquor sales in Andhra Pradesh, smash bottles at Narsapuram in West Godavari district

September 21, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leaders smashing liquor bottles on the main road at Narsapuram in West Godavari district on Thursday.

Protesting against liquor sales, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Daggubati Purandeswari, along with Mahila Morcha activists, smashed liquor bottles on the main road at Narsapuram in West Godavari district on Thursday.

They alleged that many were losing their lives owing to the consumption of spurious and substandard liquor.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Purandeswari said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which promised to ban liquor in the State, was now focussed on liquor sales. “Law-and-order situation in A.P. has deteriorated... Many industrialists were shifting their units to the neighbouring State, forcing the educated youth to go to other places in search of jobs,” Ms. Purandeswari alleged.

“We have to teach a lesson to the YSRCP government for neglecting development... Though many women are losing their husbands owing to spurious liquor, the government is still focussed on earning more revenue through liquor sales,” the BJP leaders alleged.

Later, Ms. Purandeswari and other leaders inquired about the health of those who fell sick after consuming illicit and spurious liquor.

