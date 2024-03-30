ADVERTISEMENT

BJP will win Etcherla seat easily with the wholehearted support from TDP, JSP leaders: Eswara Rao

March 30, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Etcherla BJP candidate Nadukuti Eswara Rao meeting JSP leaders S. Kanti Sree and S. Vishwaksen in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nadukuti Eswara Rao, on Saturday, exuded confidence that the party would win Etcherla constituency with the overwhelming and wholehearted support received from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders of the constituency. After offering prayers in Arasavilli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple, he met TDP president K. Atchannaidu in Kotabommali and JSP Etcherla in-charge S. Vishwaksen and his mother S. Kanthi Sree in Srikakulam.

Mr. Vishwaksen said that he, JSP leaders and activists would actively participate in the campaign for the victory of Mr. Eswara Rao. Later, speaking to media, Mr. Eswara Rao said that he would follow suggestions of former Minister and his political guru Kala Venkata Rao to get a massive majority in Etcherla constituency. He said that perfect coordination among leaders of the NDA alliance would ensure BJP’s victory in the segment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US