BJP will win Etcherla seat easily with the wholehearted support from TDP, JSP leaders: Eswara Rao

March 30, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nadukuti Eswara Rao, on Saturday, exuded confidence that the party would win Etcherla constituency with the overwhelming and wholehearted support received from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders of the constituency. After offering prayers in Arasavilli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple, he met TDP president K. Atchannaidu in Kotabommali and JSP Etcherla in-charge S. Vishwaksen and his mother S. Kanthi Sree in Srikakulam.

Mr. Vishwaksen said that he, JSP leaders and activists would actively participate in the campaign for the victory of Mr. Eswara Rao. Later, speaking to media, Mr. Eswara Rao said that he would follow suggestions of former Minister and his political guru Kala Venkata Rao to get a massive majority in Etcherla constituency. He said that perfect coordination among leaders of the NDA alliance would ensure BJP’s victory in the segment.

