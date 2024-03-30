GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP will win Etcherla seat easily with the wholehearted support from TDP, JSP leaders: Eswara Rao

March 30, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Etcherla BJP candidate Nadukuti Eswara Rao meeting JSP leaders S. Kanti Sree and S. Vishwaksen in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Etcherla BJP candidate Nadukuti Eswara Rao meeting JSP leaders S. Kanti Sree and S. Vishwaksen in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nadukuti Eswara Rao, on Saturday, exuded confidence that the party would win Etcherla constituency with the overwhelming and wholehearted support received from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders of the constituency. After offering prayers in Arasavilli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple, he met TDP president K. Atchannaidu in Kotabommali and JSP Etcherla in-charge S. Vishwaksen and his mother S. Kanthi Sree in Srikakulam.

Mr. Vishwaksen said that he, JSP leaders and activists would actively participate in the campaign for the victory of Mr. Eswara Rao. Later, speaking to media, Mr. Eswara Rao said that he would follow suggestions of former Minister and his political guru Kala Venkata Rao to get a massive majority in Etcherla constituency. He said that perfect coordination among leaders of the NDA alliance would ensure BJP’s victory in the segment.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.