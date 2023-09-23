BJP will take up booth-level review meetings from September 27 in Vizianagaram district

September 23, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Vizianagaram district president Nadukuditi Eswara Rao said all the 32 mandal presidents of the party were directed to strengthen the party from booth level between September 27 and 29 by interacting with local leaders and activists of the party.

He said all mandal presidents would become observers to review the party affairs in the nearby mandals and Assembly constituencies so that the ground-level situation would be known perfectly ahead of 2024 general elections.

As part of Seva Pakhwada, fortnight celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, BJP organised a blood donation camp and a medical camp in Vizianagaram. Along with Seva Pakhwada district convener Bavireddi Shivaprasad Reddy and co-convener Bobbili Srinu, Mr. Eswara Rao coordinated the service activities.

Addressing the party leaders on the occasion, he said that BJP State president D. Purandeswari was very particular to make party very strong in all villages and mandals. He said that the observers had to give a detailed note about the condition in each mandal so that the further action plan would be chalked out to improve the party further in those places.

BJP State executive committee member Kotagiri Narayana Rao, BJP former State executive committee member Sambara Lakshmi Narasimham, senior leaders Kusumanchi Subbarao, Panangipalli Ashok and others were present.

