BJP will stand by Amaravati farmers: MLC Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party MLC P.V.N. Madhav assured a delegation of farmers from Amaravati who met him in the city on Thursday that his party would fight for justice to those who gave their lands for the construction of capital city.

He observed that the Land Pooling System (LPS) that was adopted by the TDP Government could have been a model for the country, but people would be henceforth scared away by it due to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Government’s proposal to shift the capital out of the Vijayawada-Guntur region.

The LPS would be the chosen way in future to procure lands for projects as the Land Acquisition Act entailed huge costs, he observed.

Mr. Madhav said the BJP-led NDA Government carried forward the good works done by UPA government and it would be foolish to stop everything with suspicion. However, corrupt deals could be certainly exposed and culprits punished, he said, suggesting that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should give up his prejudicial mindset.

Mr. Madhav said the capital issue raked up by the YSRCP Government aroused regional feelings which were difficult to contain. It (the government) should instead focus on the development of backward areas, for which the Centre would extend necessary financial assistance.

Party leaders V. Satya Murthy, A. Sriram, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, farmers Kommineni Satyanarayana, Kakumanu Chenna Rao and others were present.