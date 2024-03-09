ADVERTISEMENT

BJP will soon emerge as a major political force in the State: Vishnuvardhan Reddy

March 09, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy, on Saturday, said his party would soon emerge as a major political force in the state.

In a veiled reference to the ongoing seat-sharing talk with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP), he said that the central leadership is determined to have a sizable representation particularly from the South.

Further, he said that the people of the nation support the BJP and thus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to take oath for the third consecutive time. “The people have also acknowledged the contributions of Modi be it abrogation of article 370, construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya or other challenging tasks and they stand determined for its victory in the run up to the parliamentary elections,” he claimed.

