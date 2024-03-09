GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP will soon emerge as a major political force in the State: Vishnuvardhan Reddy

March 09, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy, on Saturday, said his party would soon emerge as a major political force in the state.

In a veiled reference to the ongoing seat-sharing talk with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP), he said that the central leadership is determined to have a sizable representation particularly from the South.

Further, he said that the people of the nation support the BJP and thus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to take oath for the third consecutive time. “The people have also acknowledged the contributions of Modi be it abrogation of article 370, construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya or other challenging tasks and they stand determined for its victory in the run up to the parliamentary elections,” he claimed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.