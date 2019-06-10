‘BJP will question YSRCP if it falters on poll promises’

Senior BJP leaders who spoke ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Praja Dhanyavada Sabha’ here on Sunday adopted a cautious approach on their relationship with the YSRCP, which came to power with a thumping majority in the State.

In view of the new-found bonhomie between the BJP and YSRCP, the leaders said the party would question if the State government faltered on any of its promises.

Though most leaders confined themselves to hitting out at the TDP, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy went a step further to stress that the BJP would keep distance from the YSRCP. He flayed the TDP for creating confusion among the public by targeting the NDA government, which was why it lost its relevance in the State. He wondered how the party that came to power with the ‘anti-Congress plank’ did not have any qualms in joining hands with the same party.

“The party founded by Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is gone. What we find today is Nara’s overambitious party,” he said.

‘Son set’

Telangana State unit president K. Laxman dubbed KCR and N. Chandrababu Naidu ‘two moons’ that eclipsed the development of the respective States.“You got rid of one and my State will do it soon,” he quipped. Calling the TDP “a the symbol of corruption and nepotism,” State BJP in-charge Sunil V. Deodhar said the party had to witness ‘son set’ due to Mr. Naidu’s greed to perpetuate hereditary rule by promoting his son.