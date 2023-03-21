BJP will prepare ‘charge-sheet’ against YSRCP government, says Somu Veerraju

March 21, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will prepare a ‘charge-sheet, highlighting the anti-people policies’ of the YSRCP government, party’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju has said.

Taking the results of the MLC election results into consideration, the BJP will strengthen the party at the booth level, he said, while addressing the party office-bearers’ meeting here on March 21 (Tuesday).

“The MLC election results are not final. The BJP secured a vote share of 16% in 1996, which rose to 35% within two years. We won two Lok Sabha seats in 1998. Even as the vote share fell to 1%, it rose to 14%. We secured 12% vote share in the recent MLC elections and the BJP BJP got second preferential votes. The anti-YSRCP sentiment is strong in the state. The BJP will take these factors into considertion and mobilise the people,” said Mr. Veerraju.

The BJP leader said that Andhra Pradesh had become ‘a centre for corrupt politics’. “Natural resoruces including sand and mineral are being plundered. The money thus amassed is being used to buy votes,” he said.

Mr. Veerraju alleged that people who passed 10th class were allowed to cast their votes in the MLC elections held in the graduates’ constituencies.

The party leaders discussed the results of MLC elections at the meeting.

BJP national joint organising general secretary Siva Prakash, national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, national secretary Aravind Menon, Andhra Pradesh co incharge Sunil Deodhar, national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, BJP MLCs P.V.N. Madhav and Vakati Narayana Reddy and others were present.