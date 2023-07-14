BJP will penetrate into South: Kiran Kumar Reddy

July 14, 2023 07:25 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive member Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy has asserted that the BJP will penetrate into South India very soon. The BJP will emerge as a reckoning force in the South. The party will also come into power in Andhra Pradesh if everyone joinhands and work in tandem. No force can stop the growth of the BJP, he said.

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy was speaking to the reporters here on Thursday after attending a meeting addressed by Daggubati Purandeswari, who took charge as BJP state president.

Prepare for early polls: GVL

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that there was a stiff opposition to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule in the State. A political vacuum had arisen in the State as the people did not trust the main Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In such a situation, Jana Sena and BJP should definitely be an alternative in A.P., he said.

The BJP rank and file had to gear up even for early elections. In the next elections, the BJP alliance should work towards winning 20 parliamentary seats in A.P. “In this way, we will emerge as a strong force in A.P.. Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan’s yatra is going to be a grand affair in Godavari districts,” he opined.