ADVERTISEMENT

BJP will organise public meetings for Backward Classes in Rayalaseema and Visakhapatnam, says Somu Veerraju

December 27, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - GUNTUR

The BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president alleges that the YSRCP government has withdrawn 26 welfare schemes for SCs

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise public meetings for Backward Classes (BCs) in Visakhapatnam and Rayalaseema regions, its Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju said on December 27 (Tuesday).

“The Central government is disbursing thousands of crores to the State through the National Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), but the YSRCP government is diverting the funds,” alleged Mr. Veerraju on Tuesday, while participating in the 48-hour protest launched by the BJP SC Morcha.   

Mr. Veerraju alleged that the YSRCP government had withdrawn at least 26 schemes launched for welfare of SCs.  “All these welfare schemes should be reintroduced. The State government must provide land to the backward communities in Rayalaseema,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Referring to the honorarium being provided to pastors in the State, Mr. Veerraju described this as a move by the government to appease the Christian vote bank. 

“All Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), village clinics and village secretariat buildings were constructed with the Central government’s funds. But, the YSRCP government is claiming to have built them,” he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US