BJP will organise public meetings for Backward Classes in Rayalaseema and Visakhapatnam, says Somu Veerraju

December 27, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise public meetings for Backward Classes (BCs) in Visakhapatnam and Rayalaseema regions, its Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju said on December 27 (Tuesday).

“The Central government is disbursing thousands of crores to the State through the National Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), but the YSRCP government is diverting the funds,” alleged Mr. Veerraju on Tuesday, while participating in the 48-hour protest launched by the BJP SC Morcha.

Mr. Veerraju alleged that the YSRCP government had withdrawn at least 26 schemes launched for welfare of SCs. “All these welfare schemes should be reintroduced. The State government must provide land to the backward communities in Rayalaseema,” he said.

Referring to the honorarium being provided to pastors in the State, Mr. Veerraju described this as a move by the government to appease the Christian vote bank.

“All Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), village clinics and village secretariat buildings were constructed with the Central government’s funds. But, the YSRCP government is claiming to have built them,” he alleged.