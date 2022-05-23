BJP will not tie up with YSRCP or TDP for 2024 polls in A.P., says Somu Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressing the party activists at Garividi in Viziannagaram district on Monday.

May 23, 2022 19:54 IST

‘Regional parties have failed to meet aspirations of people’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju on Monday made it clear that the party would not forge any alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) or the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the 2024 Assembly elections.

Mr. Veerraju inaugurated a new office of the party at Garividi in Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency and participated in a public meeting. Later, he participated in another public meeting at Nellimrarla, 10 km away from Vizianagaram district headquarters.

“The BJP has turned into a formidable force in Andhra Pradesh and it is evident from the strong network in all Assembly constituencies. The people are now looking at the BJP as regional parties have failed in meeting the expectations,” said Mr. Veerraju.

The BJP leader also alleged that the YSRCP government was not giving the due credit to the BJP-led Central government even as many development and welfare schemes were being implemented in the State with the funds granted by the Centre.

Mr. Veerraju dared the YSRCP leaders for a debate over the issue. “I am ready for a debate with the Ministers, which will reveal the fact that the development in the State is taking place only with the Central funds,” he said.

North Andhra Graduate MLC P.V.N. Madhav urged the BJP cadres to explain the people about the Central government schemes and its achievements. BJP North Andhra Development wing president Gadde Babu Rao , BJP State executive member Teegala Harinath, Vizianagaram district president Reddi Pavani, general secretary Baggam Rajesh and others were present on the occasion.