BJP will not remain a mute spectator to the government's anti-Hindu attitude: Somu Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has castigated the YSR Congress (YSRC) government for allegedly encouraging attacks on 'Hindu dharma' and desecration of temples.

He demanded stringent action to be taken against those who vandalised several temples in the last two years and that Yemmiganur MLA K. Chennakesava Reddy be disqualified for suggesting that there was nothing wrong in consuming cow meat.

Staging a protest against the attacks on 'Hindu dharma' and the government's inaction in the cases of destruction of temples and idols here on Wednesday, Mr. Veerraju said there was no difference between the British rulers and YSRC leaders, who were making anti - Hindu speeches.

He said the actions and speeches of some YSRC MLAs hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Mr. Chennakesava Reddy stooped to the extent of suggesting that the ban on cow slaughter may be revoked.

Mr. Veerraju said while the ruling party leaders were making objectionable comments on Hinduism, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing vote bank politics.

"BJP will not keep quiet if the government continues to behave irresponsibly. Jagan Mohan Reddy should realise the gravity of the situation and take necessary action," he demanded.