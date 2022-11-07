BJP will intensify stir to end ‘misrule’ of TRS in Telangana, says Kishan Reddy

The TRS won Munugode byelection by resorting to gross misuse of official machinery and making unimplementable poll promises, alleges the Union Minister

S. Murali NELLORE
November 07, 2022 21:35 IST

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will intensify agitation to put an end to the ‘‘misrule’‘ of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government in Telangana, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy has said .

Addressing the media on October 7 (Monday), he alleged that that the TRS had won the Munugode Assembly byelection by ‘resorting to gross misuse of official machinery’ and making ‘unimplementable poll promises’.

Several Ministers and senior TRS functionaries camped in the constituency and ‘promised the moon’ to the people of Munugode, he said.

‘‘Does the TRS, which did nothing to improve the condition of the people in the last nine years, can do miracles with a magic lamp in just 15 days as promised?” he asked.

Despite the ‘large-scale electoral malpractices’, Mr. Kishan Reddy said the BJP had given a tough fight to the TRS in the byelection and increased its vote share. “The political battle in Telangana has just started. The BJP will intensify its struggle with a view to end the inept rule of Kalvakuntla family in Telangana in the next Assembly elections,” he said.

Later, the Union Minister took part in the Karthika Deepotsavam at the Ganesh Ghat in Nellore tank organised by the Simhapuri Karthika Deepotsava Committee.

