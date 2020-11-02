BJP will have no tie-up with TDP in future, says Deodhar

‘Central funds sanctioned to the State are being diverted’

Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary and in-charge of Andhra Pradesh affairs Sunil Deodhar have said that the party will not forge alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Terming N. Chandrababu Naidu as ‘U turn Babu’, Mr. Deodhar said the TDP national president had suppressed the growth of Andhra Pradesh by frequently changing his political stance.

“TDP is a direction less party and it has no political future. That is why, many TDP leaders are knocking the doors of the BJP. More TDP and YSRCP leaders will join out party shortly. The TDP had joined hands with the Congress in 2019 elections. The BJP will not have any alliance with it in future,” Mr. Deodhar told The Hindu.

‘Mounting debt’

Taking a dig at the YSRCP, Mr. Deodhar said the ruling party had also lost faith of the people for corruption. “All the funds sanctioned to the State by the Centre are being diverted for other purposes. The debt incurred by the State has gone beyond the ₹2.6 lakh-crore mark. The State economy is also in for a tough time as there has been no generation of employment,” said the BJP leader.

Claiming that the BJP has a bright political future in the State, Mr. Deodhar said the common man has started understanding the policies launched by the Narendra Modi government.

“Scrapping of Article-370 has been appreciated people. The BJP has won the trust of people of Andhra Pradesh by finding solutions to many issues such as Rama Janmabhoomi. Now, they are eagerly waiting to vote for the BJP in the next general elections,” he said.

Local body polls

He said that the party leaders in all 13 districts have been told to highlight the the ‘historic decisions’ taken by the BJP government at the Centre and improve the party’s strength. Mr. Deodhar also hoped that the BJP would win a decent number of seats in the local body elections.