BJP will gather evidence of ‘scams’ and expose YSRCP government, says Somu Veerraju

May 06, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The BJP leaders will lodge police complaints against those involved, says party Andhra Pradesh unit president

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju | Photo Credit: File photo

BJP Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju on May 6 (Saturday) said that the party would gather ‘documentary evidence’ pertaining to various scandals of land, sand and liquor trade and lodge police complaints to ‘expose the YSRCP MLAs’, beginning May 7.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Veerraju alleged that at least a ₹100-crore scandal could be unearthed pertaining to the Jagananna housing scheme in the Ava Wetland case in Rajamahendravaram parliamentary constituency alone.

The Ava Wetland was acquired by the State government for the housing scheme, he said.

“We will gather documents and expose the scandals pertaining to land, sand and liquor trade, in which the local MLAs are involved. Later, the documentary evidence will be submitted to the police and complaints will be lodged,” said Mr. Veerraju. 

From May 11, he said, meetings would be held to compile the evidence gathered at the mandal level.

“Gatherings will be organised in front of the Collectorates and copies of police complaints and the documentary evidence will be submitted to the Collectors,” said Mr. Veerraju. 

“In the four-stage programme, all MLAs and their illegal activities and role in the scandals will be exposed,” he added.

